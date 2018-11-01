India has jumped up 53 ranks in ease of doing business in last 2 years: BJP

In a press conference addressed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, Sambit Patra, an important issue was raised. He congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts and development agenda of performing and transforming. This comes after World Bank (WB) report revealed that India has jumped up to 77th rank in the ease of doing business index. "India was earlier at 142nd position in the ease of doing business index. In four years, after BJP came to power, it now holds 77th position," said Patra.The ease of doing business index is an index created at World Bank Group. The report is a benchmark study of regulation. A nation's ranking on the index is based on the average of 10 sub indices, such as starting a business, dealing with construction permits and protecting investors. With this big jump, India would now be able to attract more investments.