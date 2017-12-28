India, Jordan discuss deepening bilateral ties

New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) India and Jordan on Thursday discussed deepening bilateral ties across multiple sectors during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Al Safadi here.

"EAM @SushmaSwaraj and FM of Jordan Ayman Safadi discussed steps to set up a robust agenda for deepening and diversifying areas of cooperation in the fields of trade and investment, defence and security and people-to-people contact," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted following the meeting.

"Our relations have been warm and cordial based on commonality of views on regional and international issues," Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Safadi said that Jordan sought an increased role for India in the Middle East peace process while appreciating New Delhi's support for a two-state solution to end the Palestinian conflict.

"We also value an increased role for India in our region," he said while delivering the 27th Sapru House Lecture organised by the Indian Council for World Affairs here.

"Your support for our efforts to end regional crisis and bring about stability has had a tremendous impact," Safadi said. "We strongly appreciate your support for the two-state solution."

After US President Donald Trump this month recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution opposing this, India went along with the rest of the world and voted for an Arab resolution against Washington's decision in the UN General Assembly.

On India-Jordan bilateral ties, Safadi said that Jordan's King Abdullah II, who would be visiting India next year, wanted to see ties expand in every field, be it in trade, investment, tourism, education, cultural exchanges and intelligence and security cooperation, as both countries were facing the common enemy of terrorism.

--IANS

ab/nir