India, Japan Now Part of Air Bubble System, Air India Announces Delhi-Tokyo Schedule From Nov 2 to Dec 28

New Delhi, October 20: India and Japan are now part of the "air bubble system", confirmed the Embassy of Japan on Tuesday. The two countries would be operating flights in a regulated manner, from Delhi and Tokyo and vice-versa, from November 2 onwards. Regular flight operations between the two Asian countries were snapped since mid-March, with the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. Hong Kong Bars Air India, Vistara Flights Till October 30 After Few Passengers On Flights Test Positive for COVID-19.



"India and Japan are now part of 'Air Bubble' system. Registration of passengers with Embassy of India in Japan is no longer required, and bookings should be done directly with concerned airlines," the Embassy of India in Japan said in a statement.

Update by ANI

Air India, the national carrier, announced its air bubble schedule following the announcement by the Japan Embassy. The state-run flyer will begin flights from Delhi to Tokyo from November 2. As per the schedule flights till December 28, 2020 have been listed.

The operator also released the air bubble schedule for Tokyo-Delhi flights, which will begin from November 4 and continue till December 30, 2020. The announcement comes a couple of days after the air bubble between New Delhi and neighbouring Dhaka also became operational.

What is An Air Bubble Agreement?

“Transport Bubbles” or “Air Travel Arrangements” are temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services when regular international flights are suspended as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. They are reciprocal in nature, meaning airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits.

Before making any reservations in the flights being operated under the above arrangements, the passengers must confirm that they would be allowed entry into the destination country.