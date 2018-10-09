India, Japan navies hold joint military exercise

The third edition of Japan-India Maritime Exercise (JIMEX) was carried out by the naval forces in Visakhapatnam. The exercise aims to improve interoperability and imbibe the best of the practices. The Indian Navy is represented by three indigenously designed and built warships and a fleet tanker including, INS Satpura, anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kadmatt, missile corvette and fleet tanker INS Shakti. India will also use one submarine, one P8I long-range maritime patrol aircraft during the exercise. Whereas, the Japanese side is taking part in the exercise with its Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) ships Kaga, an Izumo-class helicopter destroyer, and Inazuma, a guided missile destroyer.