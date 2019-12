India, Japan hold 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

India and Japan on November 30 held Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue on November 30. The Indian delegation was led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and EAM S Jaishankar and Japanese delegation was led by Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Taro Kono. During the meeting EAM Jaishankar said, "In last few years, driven by vision of PM Modi and PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, the India-Japan special strategic and global relationship has been transformed into a partnership of great substance, based on our shared values of democracy, respect for rule of law and freedom." Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said, "This year is significant as it is the 5th anniversary since India Japan relationship had been elevated to 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership."