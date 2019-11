India-Japan global relationship transformed into partnership of great substance: EAM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the inaugural meeting of India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministerial Dialogue (2+2) stated that India-Japan special strategic and global relationship has been transformed into partnership of great substance. "In last few years, driven by vision of PM Modi and PM of Japan Shinzo Abe, the India-Japan special strategic and global relationship has been transformed into a partnership of great substance, based on our shared values of democracy, respect for rule of law and freedom," said EAM.