India, Japan agree to hold 2+2 talks: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe signed and exchanged MoUs between India and Japan in Tokyo on Monday. Both the leaders have also addressed the joint statement and said, "We both agree that from digital partnership to cyberspace, health, defence, ocean to space, in every field we will strengthen our partnership. I have been told that today Japan investors have announced that they will invest 2.5 billion US dollars in India." PM Modi added that they have agreed to hold 2+2 dialogue between our Foreign Ministers and Defence Ministers. The aim of it is to maintain peace and stability between two countries.