India-JandK relations will become like Israel-Palestine if Article 370 is repealed: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir (JandK) chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday warned Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah that if the latter would try to repeal the Article 370 from the state then India would become an "occupational force"in the militancy-hit state. Mufti added that the way Israel has "occupied"Palestine, the same would be the relation of India with JandK.