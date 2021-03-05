India Issues Note Verbale to Canadian Govt Over Assault on Indian Community

India has issued a note verbale to the Canadian government over a recent assault on Indian diaspora, during a Tiranga (tricolour) rally, seeking immediate investigation and ensuring their security and safety. It quotes several media reports, including disturbing videos of persons of Indian origin and Indian nationals being assaulted by Indian nationals living in Canada as well as Indians who have friends and families in Canada.

“These graphic and disturbing images of assault have caused grave concern in India and people of India are concerned about the safety of their families and friends in Canada and have approached the Government of Indian to seek an update on the prevailing security situation in Canada,” the note verbale reads.

“Since the matter concerns law and order situation internal to Canada but impacts the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada as well as friends and families of Indians who are living in Canada, the High Commission would request the esteemed Ministry to instruct the Canadian authorities concerned to immediately investigate these incidents and would strongly urge the Government of Canada to take all possible measures to ensure the continued safety and security of Indian nationals as well as friends and families of Indians living in Canada,” it further reads.

CNN-News18 spoke to several Indian diaspora members in Canada who confirmed the assault. “Khalistanis blocked the road so rally can not move forward. One of the guy broke our Indian flag. He was swearing continuously. We reported the matter immediately to the local Police,” an Indian community member who participated in the rally confirmed.

India has conveyed to Canada that if such incidents are left unchecked they can cause friction within the Indian community in Canada and create law and order issues while negatively impacting the warm and friendly relations between India and Canada. “Such assaults, threats, and criminal intimidation targeted against Indian nationals and select Indian origin communities in Canada appear to be motivated by forces that are inimical to the good relations between India and Canada,” the note reads.

Earlier, the Justin Trudeau-led government in February had directed the authorities to protect Indian missions in Ottawa and Vancouver after over four note verbale were issued to the Canadian government on death threats faced by Indian diplomats. Several official police complaints were also registered after which Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had raised the issue with his Canadian Counterpart Marc Garneau.

