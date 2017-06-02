India issues medical visa for ailing Pakistani child

Islamabad, June 2 (IANS) The Indian High Commission on Friday issued a medical visa to an ailing two-and-half-year-old Pakistani child after his father sought help from External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Pakistani national Ken Sid reached out to the minister earlier this week through Twitter and posted a picture of his child, who suffered a heart complication which cannot be treated in Pakistan.

His message said: "Why my bud suffers for medical treatment!! Any answers (Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs) Sir Sartaaj Azeez (sic) or Ma'am Sushma??

In response, Sushma Swaraj tweeted: "No. The child will not suffer. Please contact Indian High Commission in Pakistan. We will give the medical visa."

The family had been trying to get a visa for three months, Dawn reported.

"It is heartening to see humanity prevailing despite many differences. Thank you for your efforts. Humanity prevails! God bless everyone," the child's father tweeted.

The Indian High Commission had reportedly issued four-month medical visas to the family so that the young boy may undergo heart surgery in India.

--IANS

soni/dg