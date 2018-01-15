India, Israel talk to scale up Centres of Excellence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India and Israel exchanged views on scaling up the Centres of Excellence that have been a main-stay of agricultural cooperation by bringing in advanced Israeli practices and technology. The discussions came up during a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in the national capital. Briefing about the meeting, Prime Minister Modi said: "We will strengthen existing pillars of cooperation in areas that touch the lives of our people. These are agriculture, science and technology and security. We exchanged views on scaling up the Centres of Excellence that have been a main-stay of agricultural cooperation by bringing in advanced Israeli practices and technology."