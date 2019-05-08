India-Israel have each other's back to fight against terrorism: Israeli Envoy
Israeli Ambassador to India Dr Ron Malka spoke about dealing with terrorism on international level. Speaking to ANI, he said, "It's not only India and Israel that is fighting against terrorism, we see it happening all over the world. World should be united and fight against terrorism together. Israel and India are partners, best friends, so they share knowledge and as friends do, they've each other's back to defend itself."