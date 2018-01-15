India-Israel Business Summit: Role of business, industry is crucial in transformation of our time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the India-Israel Business Summit in the national capital. Addressing the event, PM Modi said it is an added pleasure to be with the CEOs of both countries. It had been fruitful interactions with the CEOs of both countries."The role of business and industry is crucial in the transformation of our time."PM Modi added that he has always had a deep regard for Israel and its people. He visited Israel in 2006 as CM of Gujarat. Last year in July, he visited Israel, 1st such visit from India. He experienced the remarkable spirit of innovation, enterprise and perseverance that drives Israel.