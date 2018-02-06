India is invited to 'Janadriyah' festival as guest of honour country: EAM Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj addressed the Indian diaspora in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh on Tuesday. India and Saudi Arabia has very good relations. While addressing the gathering, EAM Swaraj said, "Today, we are invited to 'Janadriyah' festival as a guest of honour country." Sushma Swaraj is on a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia during which she will inaugurate the Janadriyah festival of the Gulf Kingdom. During her visit EAM Swaraj will meet with the Saudi leadership and discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.