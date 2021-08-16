Urgent UNSC Session Called to Discuss Afghanistan, India to Invite Secretary General Guterres to Brief Council

An urgent session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has been called on Monday morning in New York over the ongoing political and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The session was called at the request of Estonia and Norway by India, which holds the presidency of the UNSC for the month of August.

As the Taliban entered Kabul on August 15, chaotic scenes were witnessed on the streets of the Afghan capital city with people trying to make their way hurriedly to the Kabul airport and leave the war-torn country or stock up essentials due to the prevailing uncertainty.

It took these images of sheer desperation for two non-permanent members of the UNSC to reach out to India for holding the special session. Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted, “Disturbing news from #Afghanistan. All international focus has to be on stopping violence and human rights abuse. It is clear that we cannot leave behind those who have helped us in Afghanistan. Next week we’ll have discussions with allies and within Estonian government.”

India as the chair, will first invite UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to brief the council on the developments in Afghanistan. After the briefing, the floor will be open to members to make their statements. All 15 UNSC members, which includes five permanent members and 10 non-permanent, will individually voice their concerns regarding the situation. This is also called the national statements.

But, it is unlikely that there will be an outcome document or Presidential statement. A press statement is expected that too largely on the humanitarian crisis and not on the political turmoil or the question of legitimacy of Taliban.

This clearly indicates the split in position of the member states on Taliban. While P5 country China has already said it is willing to develop “friendly relations” with Taliban. With this, China has indicated its willingness to recognise the Taliban as a legitimate governing body of Afghanistan.

As for Russia, reports suggest its ambassador in Afghanistan will meet the Taliban in Kabul on Tuesday. Russia while saying its embassy continues to function in Kabul indicated its willingness to work with Taliban.

On the question of recognising Taliban, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an interview to CNN said, “A future Afghan government that upholds the basic rights of its people and that doesn’t harbor terrorists is a government we can work with and recognize. Conversely, a government that doesn’t do that – that doesn’t uphold the basic rights of its people, including women and girls; that harbors terrorist groups that have designs on the United States or allies and partners – certainly, that’s not going to happen.”

On the other hand, the UK has been absolutely clear that it doesn’t recognise Taliban as legitimate. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, “We don’t want anybody bilaterally recognising the Taliban.”

With this clear split in position, it is unlikely that the UNSC will be able to say anything much on the how the Taliban should be treated in terms of diplomatic ties with countries, however, a call would once again be made for the safety and security of all, Afghans and foreign citizens in the country included.

A group of over 60 nations and European Union issued a joint statement earlier and said, “Given the deteriorating security situation, we support, are working to secure, and call on all parties to respect and facilitate, the safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals and Afghans who wish to leave the country. Those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility—and accountability—for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.”

