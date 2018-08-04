India International Hospitality Expo to start from August 8

Greater Noida, Aug 4 (IANS) India International Hospitality Expo 2018 (IIHE 18) is back with another edition and will see the participation of over 150 exhibitors and 10,000 decision makers from the Hospitality, Retail, Baking, Housekeeping and F&B Industry.

Scheduled from August 8 till August 11, the expo will take place at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida Expressway, a statement said.

Powered by Dabur and in association with Daikin, the show will play a host to celebrated influencers such as CEOs, GMs, executive chefs, hotel-chain owners, F&B managers, designers and many more.

"I take the opportunity to present you the IHE 2018. With IHE 18, let's take your exhibition experience to a bigger, better, and a world-class venue!," said Rakesh Kumar , Chairman of IEML (India Exposition Mart Limited) and Executive Director of EPCH (Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts).

Sunil Sethi, Chairman- Steering Committee of IHE 18 and Director of IEML, says that "we will be bringing the entire world of hospitality, retail, baking, and housekeeping and F&B industry under one roof with state-of-art facilities that India Expo Centre & Mart has to offer.

"The expo has been planned after due understanding of business goals of the hospitality industry and our team is working very hard to maximize your returns as partners with us," he said.

The four day mega event will see the inauguration by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Industry, Interaction of Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Civil Aviation with the industry and a fashion show curated by Sethi .

The event will also see different sessions of culinary theatre by Celebrity Chefs such as Manjit Gill, Devinder Kumar, Gunjan Goela, Gautam Chaudhary, Nishant Chobey and others

--IANS

nv/vm