India will be inspiration to the future generation: Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal attended the Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida. While addressing the gathering at the event, he said, "India will provide the future where we will provide inspiration to the future generation. I do look for the day when transmission lights will be criss-crossing continents and oceans so that the sun can become the primary source of energy and not coal or oil or natural gas".