This is new India, it will go inside terror camps, destroy them: PM Modi

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister held a public rally in Bihar's Darbhanga. While addressing the rally, PM Modi spoke about new India and its take towards terrorism. He said, "National security may not be an issue for those who do 'mahamilavat' but in new India, it is a big issue. This is the new India, it will go inside terror camps and destroy them. Darbhanga has experienced terrorism from very close. The country has got such a module that lead to damage to Darbhanga's prestige and it was because of those people."