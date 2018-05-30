India Indonesia to upgrade alliance to comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a joint statement with Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Wednesday. In his statement, PM Modi said, "For the development of Indo Pacific region we (India Indonesia) have agreed to the same shared vision. India's Act East Policy and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for all in the Region) matches President Widodo's Maritime Fulcrum Policy." He also added that India and Indonesia have collectively decided to upgrade their partnership to a comprehensive strategic partnership.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five day, three nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). From Indonesia the Prime Minister will travel to Malaysia and then leave for Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.