India Indonesia sign 15 MoUs in fields of defence, railways, health

Fifteen Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) were signed between India and Indonesia including in the fields of defence, scientific and technological cooperation, railways and health. The agreements signed between the countries include, Agreement between India and Indonesia for cooperation in the field of Defence, Framework Agreement between India and Indonesia on cooperation in the exploration and uses of outer space for peaceful purposes, MoU between India and Indonesia on Scientific and Technological Cooperation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five day, three nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).