"India, Indonesia proud of democratic ethos": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian community in Jakarta on Wednesday. In his address, PM Modi said, "Both India and Indonesia are proud of their democratic ethos and their diversity. In 2014 people of India voted for a Government headed by a person belonging to a poor background. Similarly, the people of Indonesia elected President Joko Widodo whose background is also humble." He had started his address by saying that India remains in the heart of Indians living in Indonesia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). From Indonesia the Prime Minister will travel to Malaysia and then leave for Singapore on the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.