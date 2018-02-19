India, Indonesia joint military drill begins in Bandung

Jakarta, Feb 19 (IANS) The Indian and Indonesian armies on Monday began the sixth edition of their annual military exercises in the West Java province of the archipelago country.

The opening ceremony of the two-week Garuda Shakti military drill between the Special Forces of the Indian Army and the Indonesian Army was held at Bandung.

The exercises will include experience sharing in counter-terrorism operations, close quarter combat, and other areas of special operations, an official statement said.

"This joint exercise between Indian and Indonesian Special Forces highlights the increasing trust and cooperation between the two armies."

Indian Ambassador to Indonesia Pradeep Kumar Rawat attended the opening ceremony along with Indonesian military officers.

Indonesia Defence Minister General Ryamizard Ryacudu visited India last month for the Biennial Defence Ministers Dialogue in New Delhi.

The two sides renewed their commitment to deepen defence and security exchanges.

