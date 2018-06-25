India is incredible: Seyychelles President

President of Seyychelles arrived in India on Saturday to strengthen ties between two nations in various sectors. While addressing the press he admired the nation for its varied culture. "India is incredible and has everything. Outstanding landscapes, diverse and vibrant culture and the rich legacy of ancient civilization and outstanding level of mastery and technologies that ensures the country performs an increasing dominant economic role on world's stage." "Under leadership of PM Modi, India has visionary understanding of what's at stake, especially in terms of security and defence and to address challenges of our time when it comes to climate change, multilateral trade negotiations and bridge gaps of inequality," said President of Seychelles, Danny Faure.