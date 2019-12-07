India increases lead in South Asian Games, crosses 200 medals

India has continued their lead in the medal tally by crossing 200 medals in the 13th edition of the ongoing South Asian Games on Saturday. India has so far bagged 110 gold medals and remained on top in the medal tally while Nepal trailing behind it has collected 43 gold medals. Along with gold, India has collected an additional of 69 silver and 35 bronze medals with a total of 214 medals. Nepal has so far grabbed 34 silver and 65 bronze medals in the regional sporting event with total medals of 142. With India trailing high with gold, the Indian players are aiming more in the South Asian extravaganza though it is marching towards a conclusion. In the swimming event, India has been bagging the majority of the medals. On Friday, India clinched 5 out of 7 medals. Apart from swimming, the Indian wrestlers won 8 gold, 4 each in women's and men's category along with the Indian shooters clinching all three titles of the day.