Can India Ignore its Caste Realities while Relaxing Labour Laws?

It was the "freedom of contract" which had ruined the concept of parliamentary democracy, Dr BR Ambedkar said in 1943. "Parliamentary democracy took no notice of economic inequalities and did not care to examine the result of freedom of contract on the parties to the contract should they happen to be unequal. It did not mind if the freedom of contract gave the strong the opportunity to defraud the weak," he said.

The Dalit icon's words hold increased relevance today, as various Indian states dilute the very labour laws he fought so hard for, during a worldwide pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh had previously suspended all but four labour laws. It revoked the order later, after a notice by the Allahabad High Court.

But other states" target="_blank">other states were quick to step in with labour law relaxations of their own: mandating longer working hours, lax or no government inspections, and dilution of unions, among other things. One of the reasons being put forth for these moves is attracting more investment by increasing labour flexibility.

This comes at a time when India is witnessing a spiralling migrant crisis. Visuals of hungry, poor, and disabled workers walking thousands of kilometres to get to their homes amid the Covid-19 lockdown are now commonplace, and a large section of them belong to marginalised communities.

According to Suraj Yengde, a Dalit scholar with the Harvard University and author of 'Caste Matters', of the 395 million intrastate migrants in India, approximately 62 million are Dalits and 31 million are Adivasis. "Can you imagine that?" he says.

"On their return, they face diluted or suspended labour laws," says Aruna Roy, co-founder of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) and president of the National Federation of Indian Women.

"Oppressed already both by class and caste, discrimination against the migrant labour, daily wage workers, factory and informal sector workers, will be further entrenched by downgrading their rights."

Professor Khalid Khan from the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies says the share of casual labour who don't enjoy any social and job security is the highest among scheduled tribes (STs) and scheduled castes (SCs).

"Casual labour makes up 21% of total workers overall but among these, 29% are STs, 39% SCs and 26% Muslims. A similar pattern is observed in states like UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh: states where these changes have been announced," he says.

He also points out that the share of regular salaried workers with long-term contracts and social security is already lower among underprivileged groups.

The proposed changes may further worsen their condition in terms of increased working hours, and provision of basic amenities, Prof Khan says.

'No Better than Bonded Labour': Deadlier Workplaces?

Among the states that have come up with labour law changes is Madhya Pradesh. The state's ordinance has heavily relaxed inspections. According to a report by ET, there will be no factory inspections for three months, no inspections for companies with less than 50 workers. Third-party inspections will also be allowed.

Will relaxations of this nature result in deadlier workplaces for marginalised communities?

According to the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), the watering down of the inspection system has been going on for some time now, especially by the central government.

"They brought about a new 'inspection scheme' which curtailed surprise inspections," AICCTU says. Without the security of tenure, workers become afraid to complain and inspections are important to ensure some level of compliance with the law, the labour body says.

The National Front of Indian Trade Unions (DHN) echoes this perspective. According to Dr Deepak Jaiswal, vice-chairman of the labour body, the relaxations will yield more authority to the employer.

"Weaker sections were already hit. But there was a forum, and with its death, everything will become one-sided," Jaiswal says. "Jungle raaj ho jayega (it will be like the law of the jungle)," he warns.

And with occupational segregation that accompanies the labour of downtrodden communities, these hazards are ever-present.

According to a report by ThePrint, the union ministry of social justice and empowerment (MSJE) revealed in an answer to a question by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Rajya Sabha member Vandana Chavan, that 282 sanitation workers had died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in India from 2016 to November 2019.

Story continues