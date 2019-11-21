'India For Humanity' organised to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th anniversary in US

Commemorating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Indian Embassy and Jaipur Foot USA organised a special event 'India for Humanity' in Washington DC. Chairman of Jaipur Foot USA said, "The Jaipur Foot is doing extraordinary work for not just in India but all over the world. Till date, they have provided 1.8 million limbs for amputees." The event was attended by several diplomats and members of the Indian diaspora.