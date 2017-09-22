India to host global meet on stroke from September 23

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) India will host a global conference on stroke, which is likely to be attended by over 500 experts from various medically advanced nations. The meet will focus on the advancements in stroke management.

The two-day conference, starting from Saturday (September 23), is being organised in Delhi by Agrim Institute of Neurosciences, Artemis Hospital.

Experts from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, among various other premier health organisations, will also be joining the meet.

According to experts, stroke has killed over 17 million people across the world, out of which six million are from India.

Day one of the conference is scheduled to discuss the advancements in the fields of neuro-imaging for stroke, Transcranial Doppler (TCD), Novel Oral Anticoagulant (NOAC) therapy and the rising cause of stroke among youngsters.

Second day will include live and hands-on workshops where Carotid Artery Stenting will be relayed on live cases, along with workshops on Botox in spasticity, neurosonography and mechanical thrombectomy, and will conclude with a one-on-one interaction with the programme directors.

"Usually the peak age of stroke occurrence is around 55 years but is now noticeable in youngsters due to their sedentary lifestyle which leads to high blood pressure, coronary artery diseases and diabetes," said Vipul Gupta, Director, Neurointerventional Surgery at Artemis Hospital.

"Hypertension is the leading risk for stroke as the blood pushes too forcefully against the walls of the arteries, damaging them to cause a stroke attack," Gupta added.

--IANS

rup/nir