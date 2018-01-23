India to host first summit of International Solar Alliance: Modi

Davos, Jan 23 (IANS) Citing global climate change as one of the biggest global challenges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India will host the first summit of the International Solar Alliance (IAS) in March.

"In 2016, India and France jointly envisioned a new international treaty based organisation. This revolutionary step has now changed into a successful experiment," Modi told the plenary session of the World Economic Forum.

"As a International Solar Alliance, it is now a reality after the necessary treaty ratification. I am happy that in March, French President (Emmanuel) Macron and leaders of member countries of the Alliance will participate in the first summit of the Alliance, which will be held in New Delhi on my joint invitation."

Addressing world leaders and global corporate honchos at the plenary session of the WEF -- the second Indian Prime Minister to do so in 21 years -- Modi took the opportunity to elaborate on the threat of climate change.

On India's efforts to generate more renewable power, Modi said: "To save the environment and to counter climate change, a huge campaign, a very big goal my government has placed in front of the country.

"By 2022 we have to produce 175 GW renewable energy in India. In last three years, we have achieved more than one-third of the target."

