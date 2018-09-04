India to host FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters event

Hyderabad, Sep 4 (IANS) The first ever FIBA 3x3 World Tour Masters event in the country, Hyderabad Masters is scheduled to begin here on September 22, it was announced on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Masters is the seventh stage of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour and it is the first time an international 3x3 basketball tournament is being played in India.

The participating teams will compete for a chance to qualify for the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Bloomage Beijing Final on October 27-28.

International teams like Novi Sad, Piran, Belgrade and more, along with top international players like Simon Finzgar, Anze Srebovt and Gasper Ovnik will be playing in the two-day event.

The qualification for Indian 3x3 teams -- Delhi and Bangalore -- was decided on the basis of the results of the inaugural season of 3x3 Basketball League (3BL) which was held from June 9 to August 26 across six cities in India.

Commenting on the development, Chairman, 3BL, Yoshiya Katoh said: India is getting a chance like never before -- to host the FIBA 3x3 World Tour. Only nine other cities in the world have been the hosts in this edition. This is an opportunity for Indian basketball players to compete against the strongest opponents and improve their game.

--IANS

