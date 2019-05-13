India holds 2-day WTO ministerial meeting in Delhi

India has convened a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ministerial meeting of 16 developing and six least developed countries in Delhi today. Several leaders and business delegates attended this meeting in the national capital. Issues such as impasse on the appointment of WTO's appellate body members and way forward on reforms at the global trade body would be discussed in the meeting on May 13-14. The meeting is being held at a time when the multilateral rule-based trading system is facing serious and grave challenges. Participating countries include Argentina, Bangladesh, Barbados, Brazil, Chad, China, Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey.