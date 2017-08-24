India hold St. Kitts and Nevis to win Tri-nation series

Mumbai, Aug 24 (IANS) India played out a 1-1 draw against St.Kitts and Nevis to win the Tri-nation series at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

India forward Jackichand Singh (39th minute) helped the hosts take the lead with a header from inside the box which came of a curling cross from Rowlin Borges. St.Kitts and Nevis substitute Amory Gvaune (72nd) found the equaliser for the visitors in the second half.

With this draw, India have stretched their unbeaten run to 10 matches.

The visitors started in an attacking mode, forcing the Indian defenders to commit unnecessary fouls. The visitors tried to break on the counter-attack but failed to pose any threat.

Hansley Tishan played well on the right wing for the visitors but failed to cross the ball at the right time.

But in no time, India changed the tempo of the game to take possession and control of the ball. Defender Anas Edathodika was taken down by a strong challenge in the initial minutes but luckily escaped without any injury.

India's Pritam Kotal played a vital role in the defence to help his team manage to keep the opposition away from the sight of the goal.

At the 20-minute mark, Balwant Singh missed a spectacular chance to score off a cross by Halicharan Narzary but the ball was deflected by the visitors' defence.

The second-half started with India substitute striker Robin Singh missing couple of opportunities and goalkeeper Subrata Paul being duly tested by the opponents.

That would ultimately come back to haunt the hosts as the visitors fought back to equalise.

--IANS

sam/ajb/bg