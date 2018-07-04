India to hold maritime talks with China, Russia

India will hold a maritime dialogue with China and Russia soon. The dates for Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe's visit to India are being finalised, according to sources. The move is a bid to strengthen relationships with the two countries. The announcement comes a day after a high level Chinese Army delegation reached Sukna, West Bengal on Monday for a close interaction with their Indian counterparts, putting behind the acrimony of Doklam episode. The Chinese delegation led by Lt Gen Liu Xiaowu, Deputy Commander of Western Theatre Command, comprised of 10 senior military officials.