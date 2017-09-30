India A hockey teams lose in AHL

Perth, Sep 30 (IANS) India's A teams suffered losses in the men's and women's Australian Hockey League (AHL) matches here on Saturday.

While the men's team lost to New South Wales 0-1, the women's team was thrashed 0-7 by New South Wales (NSW).

Blake Govers' 37th-minute goal was enough to beat India.

In the women's encounter, NSW took a strong 3-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to Emily Smith (second), Courtney Schonell (sixth) and Jaime Hemmingway (12th) that gave NSW an early edge over the visitors.

Jessica Watterson added another goal to NSW tally in the 18th minute taking their overall lead to a dominating 4-0 in the second quarter.

India, however, seemed to recover from the early setback as they put up a controlled defence in the following minutes that restricted NSW forwards from making easy forays into India's circle.

NSW got their fifth goal in the 46th minute as a major error in the circle saw India give away a penalty stroke in the which was successfully converted by Kaitlin Nobbs.

Another penalty stroke given away in the 48th minute saw NSW take their total score to 6-0 with Emily Smith converting the goal.

Abigail Wilson's 52nd-minute field goal took NSW's winning score to 7-0.

--IANS

pur/vm