India hits milestone of 2.2 million COVID tests in a single day

Respresentative Image

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday informed that a total of 22,17,320 COVID-19 tests were conducted on May 25 across the country, the highest number of tests conducted in a single day globally.

ICMR tweeted, "India has achieved 2.2 Million tests across the country in single day! This has been made possible by tireless work of ICMR staff, all testing laboratories, State Govt Authority!"

With this, India has achieved a milestone, standing out among the countries conducting the highest number of tests globally in a day.

Ever since the rise in cases during the second wave of the pandemic, COVID testing has seen an all-time high. The number of tests conducted nationwide touched the 2 million mark on May 18 and has increased ever since.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate in India has reduced and now stands at 9.42 per cent, while the recoveries continue to outnumber the new cases for the 13th consecutive day, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, 2,08,921 new COVID-19 cases and 4,157 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in the country.

Cumulatively, the active COVID-19 caseload has also reduced to 24,95,591 with a net decline of 91,191 cases in the last 24 hours taking the weekly positivity rate currently at 11.45 per cent.

Active coronavirus cases in the country have decreased since their last peak on May 10, 2021.

With 2,95,955 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries have reached 2,43,50,816 today. The national recovery rate has further improved to touch 89.66 per cent.

The cumulative caseload touched 2,71,57,795 including 24,95,591 active cases 2,43,50,816 total recoveries and 3,11,388 deaths. (ANI)