India is 'Hindu Rashtra' as 100 crore Hindus live in country: Ravi Kishan

BJP MP from Gorakhpur (UP) Ravi Kishan on Citizenship Amendment Bill stated that India is a 'Hindu Rashtra' as 100 crore Hindus live in the country. "Population of Hindus is 100 crores, so obviously India is a 'Hindu Rashtra'. There are so many Muslim and Christian countries, so it is amazing that we have a country called 'Bharat' to keep alive our culture," said Ravi Kishan. The Union Cabinet on Deb 04 approved the Citizenship Amendment Bill.