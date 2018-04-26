India helps reconstruct earthquake-hit heritage sites in Nepal

It has been three years since a magnitude of 7.9 earthquake hit Nepal and killed nearly 9,000 and injured around twenty thousand people. Nepal has an overwhelming responsibility to reconstruct heritage sites destroyed during the quake. A major contributor is neighboring India, which has pledged to reconstruct 28 of these heritage sites. India has allocated a grant of 50 million US Dollars for the reconstruction work. India has pledged to reconstruct 'Seto Macchendra Nath' Temple and the work is underway. After completion of the paper work, the reconstruction of the temple is expected to start. Currently, the main house of the God and the entrance of the temple are being constructed. Besides India, many countries from Europe, America and SAARC nations have pledged to reconstruct the heritage sites, depicting ancient culture and history of Nepal.