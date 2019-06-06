India to help Maldives become a cricketing nation: Foreign Secretary Gokhale

While addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary, Vijay Gokhale informed that BCCI team visited Maldives earlier this month. There are a number of ways in which we can assist; one of them is to build a cricket stadium under a Line of Credit or some other means of financial assistance. They've requested for coaching program for young Maldivian players, both men and women, in India. They would like some training programmes in Maldives. Indian Government has already given them some training kits. We hope BCCI takes additional responsibility in this regard.