India to help Afghanistan modernize its police force

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) India will assist Afghanistan in modernizing its police force with state-of-the-art training and also help boost law enforcement in the war-torn country.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for signing an agreement with Afghanistan for technical cooperation in police training and development.

"The memorandum of understanding (MoU) will help in capacity building of Afghanistan National Police and improving the security apparatus in the region," the Home Ministry said.

The MoU will be for five years from the date of signing and can be extended for another five years.

Afghan police personnel regularly come to India for training at different police training institutes.

India and Afghanistan signed an agreement on strategic partnership in October 2011.

Afghanistan had sought assistance from India in the field of police training, police development, law enforcement and strengthening the rule of law in Afghanistan during a meeting with Indian officials at New Delhi in October last year.

"In order to take this cooperation forward, this MoU has been jointly agreed through diplomatic channels," the Home Ministry said.

