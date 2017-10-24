India’s Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai win 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team gold at ISSF World Cup

Shooting true to their class, Rai and Sidhu scored 483.4 points to claim the top spot, the French team of Florian Fouquet and Ceine Goberville ended with silver after managing to shoot 481.1 points.

New Delhi: India won gold in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the ISSF World Cup Final on Tuesday in New Delhi. The Indian team of Heena Sidhu and Jitu Rai defeated France to claim the gold medal at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in the national capital. China bagged the bronze medal.

Shooting true to their class, Rai and Sidhu scored 483.4 points to claim the top spot, the French team of Florian Fouquet and Ceine Goberville ended with silver after managing to shoot 481.1 points. The event is being held in India for the first time.

Rai, a Commonwealth and Asian Games gold-medallist, and Sidhu, also a former Commonwealth Games gold-winner, picked up their third gold together in the mixed team event, being held officially for the first time at an ISSF World Cup.

The mixed team competitions were organised as test events in the World Cups held earlier this year and will be making their Olympic debut in the Tokyo 2020 Games. Rai and Sidhu qualified for the finals as top of the table and comfortably claimed the gold by piping France. China settled for the bronze medal in the event. (With PTI inputs)