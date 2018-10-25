India heading to become world's leading aviation market

Indian Aviation market has been on a roll for the last decade or so. The growth trajectory has been phenomenal to say the least, all thanks to the dedication and perseverance of the Airports Authority of India and other agencies. New airports are being constructed in almost every part of the country. Old airports are getting modernized with new and enhanced technologies. Passenger facilities are seeing improvement with each passing day. Courtesy AAI's vision and perfect execution of projects at hand, Indian aviation market is poised to reach greater heights in times to come. Currently at number seven, it is believed that India will be the third biggest aviation market in the world by 2023. Although the industry has recorded an unprecedented growth of late, AAI understands that the challenge ahead is to keep the pace growing in the years to come. International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) members, who are currently in Delhi attending a three-day seminar held for aviation trainers also understand India's importance in the aviation sector. A well contrived strategy enforced by sustained efforts of a dedicated team is certain to take the Indian aviation sector to newer heights.It will come as no surprise if India takes up the numero uno position in the aviation sector by 2030, as murmurs in the aviation world suggest.