India hands over NRs 306 million for reconstruction of earthquake affected schools in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 7 (ANI): India on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Nepali Rs 306 million for the reconstruction of earthquake affected schools here.

Namgya Khampa, Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at Embassy of India in Nepal met Shushil Gyawali, CEO of National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) on Wednesday where she handed over a cheque of 306.6 million Nepali rupees, a release from Indian Mission in Nepal stated.

"She (DCM Khampa) handed over a cheque of NRs 306.6 million towards the reconstruction of educational institutions in earthquake-affected districts of Nepal. With this cheque handover, India has reimbursed an amount of NRs 819.8 million to Government of Nepal towards educational sector reconstruction projects," the release further mentioned.

It also added that two officials from India and Nepal also discussed various Government of India assisted reconstruction projects underway in the Himalayan Nation.

After the 2015 earthquake, India committed grant assistance of USD 50 million towards the reconstruction of educational institutions in Nepal. Out of the committed projects, 71 are presently been taken up by NRA, including the Central Library building of Tribhuvan University.

"The DCM reiterated the continued commitment of Government of India to work with Government of Nepal towards its reconstruction efforts, thereby complementing efforts of Government and people of Nepal in post-earthquake recovery," the release stated.

The epicentre of 2015 earthquake- Gorkha along with others, namely Nuwakot, Ramechhap, Dolakha, Kavre, Dhading, and Sindhupalchowk districts are receiving Indian assistance for reconstruction of educational institutions.

As 71 projects are underway in seven districts, construction in three schools in Gorkha and five in Nuwakot have already been completed while the construction of 56 schools in five districts are underway and seven schools are in the final stage of award of contract, as per the release.

During Wednesday's meeting, the progress of various Government of India-funded reconstruction projects in Housing, Health and Cultural Heritage sector were also discussed.

India has committed USD 150 million towards the reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, USD 50 million for the reconstruction of 147 hospitals/health posts in 10 districts and another USD 50 million for restoration/reconstruction of 28 cultural heritage sites in 8 districts of Nepal.

While housing sector projects are nearly completed and handed over to beneficiaries, projects in Education, Health and Cultural Heritage sectors are at various stages of active implementation. (ANI)