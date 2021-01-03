India is going to face Champaran like tragedy again, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): As farmers continue their protest against Central farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed that the country is going to face Champaran like tragedy once again.

"The country is going to face a Champaran like tragedy once again. Then there was with British company the farmers had to fight with, now it is with Modi's friends' companies. But every farmer of the movement is a Satyagrahi who will continue to fight for his rights," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Champaran Satyagraha of 1917 was a farmer's uprising that took place in the Champaran district of Bihar, during the British colonial period.

Over the past few weeks, farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital over the following laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020-, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)