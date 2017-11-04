India’s Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is a Sketch Artist by Heart

New Delhi: The talented India and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu show off his skills, however, this time it is not with the gloves. Not many people know that Gurpreet, who is one of the few Indians to have played for a club outside of the country, and the newest goalie signed by Bengaluru FC, is an artist by heart.

Gurpreet is a brilliant sketch artist drawing various cartoon and superhero characters in his free time, and while he improves his goalkeeping skills on-field, the 25-year old spends most of the time working on his artistic skills off-field.

In a tweet, which was posted recently on his handle, @GurpreetGK, Sandhu showed why he is the off-field cartoonist. Check it out here:

Trying to work on my abilities on and off the pitch here in Vidyanagar with some artwork, hope you remember them all @cartoonnetwork pic.twitter.com/u7S93vS5Yn — Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) November 2, 2017





This wasn’t the only time he portrayed his artistic skills, he also sketched a few during his recent trip to North Korea with his new Indian Super League club Bengaluru FC, which Sandhu joined in August after a three-year spell in Norway.

I always kept myself busy whilst my trip to North Korea with @bengalurufc , here’s what i ended up drawing #CartoonsAreLife pic.twitter.com/viwOsg7UQu — Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) September 18, 2017





Sandhu is the first Indian footballer to play in the Europa League match when he started for Stabæk in the away match against Welsh football team and played for 30 minutes in Connah’s Quay at Deeside Stadium in Wales.

Using social media as his platform to display his artwork, the 25-year old likes to shares photos of his cartoon sketches with his fans via his Twitter handle occasionally and his on and off-field skills prove that the Indian football team superstar is a man of many talents.