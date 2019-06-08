India gives utmost importance to its relationship with Maldives: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Maldives' highest honour "Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen" on Saturday. After accepting the highest honour, he said that India gives utmost importance to its relationship with Maldives. "I have been conferred with Maldives' highest honour, I humbly accept this it. It is not just an honour conferred upon me but it is respect given to the friendship and relations between our two countries," said PM Modi. "India gives utmost importance to its relationship with Maldives. We want to have a strong partnership with each other. India is willing to help Maldives in every way possible. May the friendship between India and Maldives last forever," the Prime Minister said at the event," the Prime Minister added.