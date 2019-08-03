India gives equal importance to its neighbours, asserts senior BJP leader

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Vijay Chauthaiwale, in an event in Nepal, asserted that despite its growing prominence on the global platform India gives equal importance to its neighbours and has never neglected them. The minister, speaking at the ''Nepal-India Cooperation: Prospects and Challenges'' programme in Kathmandu added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful visits to the neighbouring states had further strengthened the ties between the nations. When asked about SAARC Summit Dr. Chauthaiwale replied that India and Pakistan are going through a tough situation and it is quite difficult for India to sit across the table and discuss constructively, not only on the multilateral forum but also regarding bilateral engagements. Reinstating that the issue between India and Pakistan is completely bilateral, Chauthaiwale made it clear that India would resolve it directly with the concerned party. Indian Ambassador to Nepal also attended the event where he emphasised on India's endeavour to seek cooperation from global community as the country is moving fast on its mission of growth and development. The programme was also attended by senior Nepali political leaders from various political parties, former ambassadors, media personnel as well as foreign policy experts from Nepal.