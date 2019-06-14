India has given positive contribution to SCO: PM Modi in Bishkek

While addressing the member states at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India, which was made a permanent member of the multilateral conference two years ago, has given a positive contribution in all activities of SCO, and have continued engagements to enhance its role and credibility on the international stage. "India has been a permanent SCO member for 2 years now. We have given a positive contribution in all activities of SCO. We have continued engagements to enhance SCO's role and credibility on the international stage," PM Modi said at the plenary session of SCO in Kyrgyzstan capital.