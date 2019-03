Consul General of India B.C. Pradhan flagged off ambulance service in Birgunj. He gifted the ambulance service to a clinic and it will provide a non-stop service to the patients. After the inauguration ceremony, Deputy Consul General of India Ramesh P. Chaturvedi handover the documents to Jitendra Sonal, Province 2 Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Planning. This step is taken to make India-Nepal relations better.