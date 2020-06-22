India Gets Permanent Signatory Status of Washington Accord That Benefits Country's Engineering Graduates For Further Period of 6 Years: HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Delhi, June 22: In a major boost for the country's technical education, India has got the Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord (WA) for a further period of six years. According to the human resource development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, "the membership of Washington Accord is international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the member country." National Institutional Ranking Framework 'India Rankings 2020' E-Released by Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, Check Full list Here.

"Glad to share that India has got the Permanent Signatory status of Washington Accord for a further period of 6 years. In the Washington Accord, India is represented by the National Board of Accreditation. I congratulate the entire nation and the whole team of NBA for the success," Pokhriyal tweeted.

HRD Minister Tweets:

The membership of the Washington Accord is an international recognition of the quality of undergraduate engineering education offered by the member country and is an avenue to bring it into the world-class category. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 22, 2020





It encourages and facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level. — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 22, 2020





The status will provide global "mobility" to the country's engineering graduates around the world. "It encourages and facilitates the mobility of engineering graduates and professionals at the international level," HRD Minister said.

Washington Accord (WA) is an international agreement amongst the prominent nations of the world. The main aim of WA is to promote mobility and quality assurance of engineers across the international boundaries.