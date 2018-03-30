India gets first LNG consignment from US

India on Friday received the first consignment of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from the United States at Dabhol terminal in Maharashtra. The first long-term cargo from the US through a GAIL chartered vessel was received by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan along with US Minister Counselor for Commercial Affairs Patrick Santillo and Consul General to Kolkata Craig Hall. GAIL's first charter hired vessel -- MV Meridian Spirit -- arrived after 26 days voyage and docked for unloading at Dhabol terminal. The commencement of LNG supplies under the Henry Hub-indexed contracts is significant for GAIL (India) Limited and marks a new beginning in the Indo-USA energy and trade partnership. The project plays an important role in the development of India as a gas-based economy, the minister said. He said the long-term project is an important step towards bringing clean and renewable fuel in the Indian market.