India is geographically located in troubled region: Arun Jaitley

Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday inaugurated the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) set up at Challakere in Chitradurga and said the entire gambit of defence preparedness will now be tested at this range. Jaitley stressed that the level of defence preparedness should be optimum as geographically India is located at a troubled region. He indirectly attacked Pakistan and said that for last seven decades India's neighbor has been causing security threat to India. Jaitley said the demonstrations of facilities he witnessed today will be helpful in areas of defence and security.